Geneseo Artwalk seeking artists

staff writer

The 2022 Geneseo Artwalk will take place Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Geneseo, IL. Following the success of the 2021 Geneseo Artwalk, the 2022 event will once again be a downtown springtime festival in 2022!

Downtown businesses in Geneseo will host art performances in stores while artists will be set up on State Street featuring original works and live art demonstrations such as painting, sculpting, wood-working and more. Live music, interactive exhibits and food trucks will also be featured. The event will occur in downtown Geneseo on Saturday, April 30th to celebrate the local art community!

Area artists are invited to apply to host a booth at the Geneseo Artwalk. There is no application fee and this is a juried event. To request an application, please contact the Geneseo Chamber at 309-944-2686 or at geneseo@geneseo.org. An online application and more information is also available at the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.geneseo.org/2022-geneseo-artwalk.