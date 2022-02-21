Miller Foundation honored with naming Freedom House meeting hall

staff writer

The Francis G. and Betty J. Miller Foundation supported Freedom House’s Raise the Roof capital campaign and received the naming rights to their large meeting hall. The Foundation was established under Betty J. Miller’s estate plan with the intent to benefit the Geneseo community and surrounding areas. Preference is to be given to those in need and to projects that will impact the greatest number of people in the Geneseo community.

A portion of the Foundation will be used to award scholarships to Geneseo High School graduates that are attending a College/University or trade school. The intent of this Foundation is to support local students who are well rounded and have a financial need. Students pursuing schooling in healthcare related fields or technical/trade will receive preference.

Organizations must be exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code in order to qualify for a grant. The Board of Managers is made up of representatives from local financial institutions and local community members. The Foundation is administered by Central Bank Illinois Trust and Asset Management Division. Questions should be directed to Tyler Mackey at tyler.mackey@central-bank.com or 309-944-1633.