Scholarship Deadlines approaching

staff writer

Pork Producers Scholarship Deadline

All applications are due by 4:00 pm on March 1, 2022. Applications accepted by mail or email.

IPPA Scholarships

The Illinois Pork Producers Association proudly awards nine students with a scholarship each school year. Three Levels are awarded: (3) Gold Scholarships at $2,000 each; (3) Silver Scholarships at $1,500 each; (3) Bronze Scholarships at $1,000 each. Applicants must be currently enrolled as an undergraduate or be enrolling to begin in the Fall of 2022 to be eligible. IPPA Scholarships are open to students pursuing any undergraduate degree at any two-year or four-year college. Previous winners may apply again. Applications may be submitted via mail or email.

Adam Fesser Scholarship

IPPA hosts the Adam Fesser scholarship each year, which is sponsored by the Mid-Illinois Pork Producers Association. One award of $1,000 will be given. Applicants must be an undergraduate at a university/college or community college for the fall semester 2021=2. Applicants must also have been a 4-H or FFA member and an Illinois resident. Students applying for the Adam Fesser Scholarship must complete an application form and a typed essay identifying the reason they want to pursue a career in agriculture, as well as provide transcripts, list of achievements & activities, and statement of financial need. Applications will be reviewed by the Adam Fesser Scholarship Committee to determine the winner. Applications may be submitted via mail or email. If you have previously won this scholarship you are not eligible to apply again.

Ryan & Friends Scholarship

IPPA hosts the Ryan & Friends Scholarship each year, which is sponsored by the Purebred Swine Council. This scholarship will award a total of four $2,000 scholarships. Applicants must be an undergraduate at a university/college or community college for the fall semester 2022. Applicants must also have been a 4-H or FFA member. Students applying for the Ryan and Friends Scholarship must complete an application form and a typed essay identifying the reason they want to pursue a career in production agriculture, as well as provide transcripts, list of achievements & activities, and statement of financial need. Top applicants will be called in for interviews by the Ryan & Friends Scholarship committee.

Illinois Sheriff's Scholarship

In association with the Illinois Sheriff's Association, Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500. Deadline for applications are March 15.

The only limitations regarding awarding of this scholarship are:

Applicants must be permanent Illinois Residents

Scholarships must be used at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois

Students must be enrolled as full time students during the 22-23 school year.

Applications are now available at the Henry County Sheriff's website or in the ISA website: https://www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/

Illinois Right to Life Scholarship

Henry County Right to Life is announcing its 2022 scholarship contest for area high school and college students. Applications are now available to qualified students to submit an essay on the theme -How do you define the sanctity of life?

Entries must reflect the general theme.

The student with the winning essay will be awarded a $1000 scholarship which will be forwarded to their intended college in the student’s name. Students may print a copy of the application and complete rules and regulations by going to the Henry County Right to Life’s website at http://henrycountyr2l.wixsite.com/life.

Scholarship applications must be received or postmarked no later than April 7, 2022.

For further information, contact Henry County Right to Life President, Peggy Emmert, at 309-231-2657.

Entries should be mailed to HENRY COUNTY RIGHT TO LIFE, P.O. BOX 121, GENESEO, IL 61254.