Taking applications for the County ARP Community Grants Program

staff writer

Henry County is excited to announce that the application period for the American Rescue Plan Community Grants Program is now open. The application period will be from February 1, 2022 through April 1, 2022. Late submittals will not be accepted after April 1, 2022.

The grant opportunity is project based, meaning that an organization must have all bids or cost of goods provided during the application process. All organizations, persons, and businesses that feel they may qualify should visit our website, www.henrycty.com for more information on the application process.

All projects submitted will be vetted through the ADHOC American Rescue Plan committee and must meet the COVID criteria to be considered a viable project. Finalists will be selected for interviews and funding announced on May 15, 2022.

Should you have any questions, please reach out to County Administrator Erin Knackstedt at 309-937-3402 or eknackstedt@henrycty.com.