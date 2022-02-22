Annawan School Board approves 22-23 calendar

Claudia Loucks

At their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Annawan School Board members approved the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

The first day for student attendance will be Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, providing there are no snow days used. The school district has five emergency snow days built in to each year’s school calendar. Teacher Institute Days will be Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 15-16, 2022.

The last day of student attendance will be Wednesday, May 24, 2023, with Teacher Institute on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

In other business, the board approved the Superintendent’s evaluation and Superintendent Matt Nordstrom said, “I am very proud of the work that our entire staff has put in to get us to this point in another challenging school year.”

The board also:

-Approved again employing the firm of Gorenz & Associates, Peoria, as district auditors.

-Authorized Superintendent Nordstrom to move forward with plans to refinish the high school gym floor.

-Approved the FMLA (Family Medical Leave Act) for Spanish teacher Michael Rosales.

-Approved an early graduation request, December of 2022, for Kyla DeRycke providing all graduation requirements are fulfilled.