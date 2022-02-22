Tickets still available for visiting Artists Feb 26 at GHS Concert Hall

Claudia Loucks

Tickets are still available for the Visiting Artists Concert on Saturday, Feb. 26, in the Concert Hall at Geneseo High School, 700 North State St., Geneseo. Barron Ryan will team up with his Steinway-sponsored father, Donald Ryan, for a performance by Ryan & Ryan of their “Going Gershwin” program.

The program, in cooperation with the Quad City Arts their Visiting Artists series, will begin at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students, and are be available at the door on Saturday, Feb. 26, on face book at geneseoperformingartscenter, or online at the ticket sale site which is sforce.co/3s5CZ1V.