Geneseo Middle School Builders Club raises finds for Inspire Continuing Care

Claudia Loucks

Staff and participants from Inspire Continuing Care recently received a gift from the Builders Club at Geneseo Middle School in the amount of $600 which the club raised by selling Candy Grams for Valentine’s Day.

Amy Feely, Geneseo Middle School teacher, is the advisor for the school’s Builders Club, which is sponsored by the Geneseo Kiwanis Club.

Jenn Johnson, director of Inspire Continuing Care, said the contribution from the Builders Club will be used to help fund the installation of a handicap accessible door opening system at the Vic building, at 218 South State St in Geneseo, where ICC is located.

Jacob Martin, an ICC participant, is helping coordinate the fundraising for the project and Martin previously participated in the Maple Cross Fit Leaf Turkey Trot which raised $1,700 to be used for the project.

Inspire Continuing Care, which opened its doors in August of 2021, is a daytime community program for young adults that have aged out of special education or graduated from high school.

More information about Inspire Continuing Care is available by email at inspirecontinuingcare@gmail.com and at https://sites.google.com/view/inspirecontinuingcare/home.

Young adults who attend ICC must be at least 18 years of age and have completed four years of traditional high school.

“ICC exists to provide an opportunity for post-high school young adults with unique qualifications to gather during the daytime with supervision, to ensure their continuing access to social, emotional and physical and enrichment and well-being,” she said.

“Much of our activity planning is a collaboration with the participants, allowing them to play an active role in determining how they would like to spend their time as young adults in the community,” she said, and added, ”That is our goal.”

