Henry County buyers and sellers

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Paul Heise and Rachel Heise to Shawn Frank, 21534 S. Wilsey Rd., Annawan, $124,000

John Smith to Jeffrey Smith, 204 S. East St., Cambridge, $60,000

JICTB Inc. to Jesus Torres, 725 N. Madison Ave., Kewanee, $12,000

Orion Land Development LLC to Samuel and Tracy Downey, 106 11th Ave. Court West, Orion, $21,000

William Brunson to Alysha Winn, 454 Page St., Kewanee, $77,000

Anthony and Brenda Sexton to Elizabeth Rodriguez, 339 E. Wells St., Geneseo, $192,000

Edward Sims Jr. and Pamala Sims to WEJS Land LLC, Tract I: A tract of land located in a part of the East Half of Section 30, Township 16 North, RAnge 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian. Tract II: That part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30 in the Township 16 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian Tract III: That part of the East half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30 in Township 16 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian EXCEPTING the North 526.9 feet of the tract Tract IV: The South 115 feet of the following described track: that part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30 in Township 16 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian situated in Henry and state of Illinois, $192,000

Carole Stern to Global Acquisitions IV LLC, 29225 US Highway 6, Annawan, $87,000

Fred Stollenwerk to LNBGR Inc. 508 Pleasant St., Kewanee, $35,000

Brent Bryner and Dawn Bryner to Dzelil Osmani, North East St., Kewanee, $2,000

Bren and Amanda Raschke to Matthew Coons, 103 N. Park Ave., Geneseo, $195,000

Jerrod Minnaert and Veronica Minnaert to Jerrod Minnaert, 22687 East 1200 St., Geneseo, $985,000

David Mulligan and Monica Mulligan to Perry Swearingen, Lot Number Three and the North Half of Lot Number Four in Block Number One of Bauer’s Fourth Addition to the City of Kewanee, Henry County, Illinois, $24,000

Sophia Sauer to EA Real Estate LLC, 718-720 E. 4th St., Kewanee, $39,000

MRB1, LLC to Whitetail Antlers LLC, a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36 of Osco Township, Township 16 North, Range 2 East of the 4th P.M. and also, a part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 31 of the Munson Township, Township 16 North, Range 3, East of the 4th P.M., all in Henry County, Illinois, $1,928,500

Whitetail Antlers LLC to Clifford and Christina Roberson, County Highway 16, Cambridge, $62,000

GKM Investments LLC to Thomas Hitzhusen, Margaret Hitzhusen, Daniel Hitzhusen, Kristine Hitzhusen, Scott Hitzhusen, Dana Hitzhusen, N. 2200 Avenue, Colona, $576,000

Paul Seyller to Kyle and Kayla McKee, 48 Meadowbrook Dr., Geneseo, $193,500

Thomas Timmerman and Marsha Timmerman to Steven and Margaret Mroz, Geneseo Hills Subdivision Number One, being a Subdivision located in Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 3 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $80,000

Janet Wilson to Daniel Corbin, 209 Main St., Ophiem, $110,000