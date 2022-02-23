Orion school construction nearing start

Mindy Carls

Bids for construction projects at all three schools will be presented to the Orion school board on Wednesday, March 16, Superintendent Joe Blessman told the board on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Preliminary estimates total $5,150,000, with $250,000 in contingency funds, he said.

The district has $5 million in working cash funds, plus $400,000 in ESSER funds and $250,000 in county sales tax funds, Blessman said. ESSER funds are federal relief funds.

Work is tentatively scheduled to start April 18, with removing the east playground at C.R. Hanna Elementary School, which is getting more classrooms.

The workers are looking for things they can do with students in school.

Masks optional

Since the board approved a mask-optional policy, the last 10 days have seen a difference, Blessman said. He thanked those who took a lot of heat making controversial decisions, as well as custodians, teachers and paraprofessionals, cooks, bus drivers and office staff.

“We weathered the storm,” Blessman said. “We didn’t always agree, but we came together and worked together.”

School calendar

The board approved the 2022-23 calendar. Tuesday, Aug. 16, will be the first day of school for students, assuming the Regional Office of Education decides construction is far enough along. Election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be a holiday.

Christmas vacation will be from Wednesday, Dec. 21, through Monday, Jan. 2. Spring break will be Friday, March 17, through Friday, March 24. Easter break will be Friday, April 7, through Monday, April 10.

The last day of school for students is Thursday, May 25, but that may change depending on how many emergency days the district uses. If the district uses eight, the last day would be June 8.

Orion High School

After hiring Colby Trone as the ag and cooperative education teacher at OHS in January, the board decided in February to approve her as the high school’s Orion FFA sponsor, co-op/vocational coordinator and co-CTE director.

The board hired Tara Stropes as registrar and secretary at OHS, where Paula Mathena is retiring.

Board members approved the band and choir trip to Memphis and Nashville, Tenn., from June 11 through June 15.

Certificates of merit were presented to two students who performed at the Illinois Music Education Association convention in January. Catie Johnson performed in the All-State Honors Choir and Maggie Nedved in the All-State Orchestra.

Also receiving certificates of merit were their teachers, Parker Haley, vocal music, and Lauren Heiberger, instrumental music. Blessman had Haley lead the audience in singing “Happy Birthday” to board member Kim Nightingale.

OHS teacher Andrew Lister is one of 30 finalists for the 2022 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching. Principal Nathan DeBaillie nominated him for the impact he has made on students.

Sports

At the January meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Becky Wilburn as Orion High School’s girls golf coach.

Veda Rossi resigned as fall and winter spirit squad sponsor.

The board also hired Ryan Dunbar as the high school’s assistant baseball coach and approved volunteer baseball coaches Jimmy Donofrio, Collin Snyder, Kevin Wetherell and James Matson.

Approved as volunteer girls soccer coaches were Daniel Cline and Colin Hepner, and as volunteer softball coaches Doug Martin, Tony Stiles and Jon Stockton.

Working with the Orion Fireworks Festival, the high school has a new sound system for Charger Field, DeBaillie said. The old sound system is going to the softball field, which has not had a sound system.

Orion Middle School

Susan Monahan resigned as eighth grade math teacher.

Staff participating in a wellness challenge have lost 128.1 pounds during the student candy sale.

C.R. Hanna

Preschool screening will be Wednesday, March 23, at Orion United Methodist Church, said R.C. Lowe, principal of C.R. Hanna Elementary School.

Kindergarten Roundup will be from 3 to 7 p.m. April 6, at C.R. Hanna, Lowe said.

Lowe noted DeBaillie donated a speaker system to the grade school.

In other business

• Band, choir and drama students at OMS and OHS are selling tickets for a fundraiser on Monday, March 7, at Maple Street Grille. The pasta dinner replaces the Fannie May candy sale. Students are planning the dinner, with a menu featuring garden salad, cavatappi or penne pasta, alfredo or red sauce, grilled chicken or Italian sausage, garlic toast and a beverage. Gluten-free pasta will be available upon request.

• The board hired Andrew Leatherman as a full-time custodian. Robert Nicholson resigned.