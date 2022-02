compiled by Susan DeVilder

Marriage licenses issued to:

Laura Rawlings and Terry Sarver Jr., both of Galva

Keri Lester and Robert Cook, both of Kewanee

Amber Sherman and Kevin Liby, both of Ophiem

Karissa Schoellermann to Charmien Smith, both of Orion

Dissolutions of marriages:

Kimber Nicke from Nathan Nicke

Toni Mayo from Joshua Mayo

Arrick Juarez from Stephanie Juarez