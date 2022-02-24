Farm Bureau to hold Trucking Rules of the Road Seminar in Annawan

staff writer

Illinois Farm Bureau will host a series of two-hour trucking focusing on transportation laws and regulations as they pertain to the agricultural industry.

Henry County Farm Bureau will host one of the sessions on Thursday, March 3 at 10:00am at the Annawan Community Center, 314 N. State Street, Annawan.

“There are some trucking laws that have been reshaped in recent years, such as the Entry Level Driver Training Requirement that goes into effect on Feb. 7, 2022,” said Rodney Knittel, IFB assistant director of transportation and infrastructure. “These presentations are designed to take a closer look at these latest rules and provide an opportunity for farmers to ask those ag-related trucking questions that they can’t seem to find clear answers for.”

The Rules for the Road Seminar will cover recent changes and some of the more established but still misunderstood rules, such as the USDOT Number, UCR registrations and driver’s license classifications, to name a few. In addition, two of the events will also be broadcasted virtually on Feb. 22 and 24, 2022.

Knittel specializes in farm transportation issues and will lead the seminar series, and he will be joined by Illinois enforcement agencies.

Rules for the Road seminars are open to all Illinois Farm Bureau members. Attendance is free, courtesy of Henry County Farm Bureau and Illinois Farm Bureau, but advance registration is requested. Please call your local county farm bureau to reserve your place at the Rules for the Road Seminar.

For more information or to register, contact Henry County Farm Bureau at (309) 937-2411 or Rodney Knittel at rknittel@ilfb.org.