Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 1, 2007

A group of four gather for breakfast at the Cambridge Fire Station Monday morning, Feb. 28. The fire station was opened as a warming center by the American Red Cross of the Quad Cities. The center was opened for anyone needing a warm place to go or a hot meal to eat. They are Ricj and Terry DeBackere, Judy Hancock and Virginia Hancock.

Wanda Hepner, coordinator of the Cambridge Ambulance Service, gets ready to deliver some meals to shut-ins Monday morning, Feb. 26. The meals were prepared at the Cambridge Fire Station which was opened as a warming center on Sunday, Feb. 25.

25 Years Ago

February 27, 1997

Volunteers are being sought to participate as weather spotters for the Cambridge Emergency Management Agency. Weather spotters take positions on the outskirts of the village during storms and watch for the formation of severe weather patterns, alerting the emergency agency director if severe weather or tornado patterns occur.

Overflowing ditches from field runoff made some roads around Cambridge, including this one west of town, dangerous or impossible to travel on due to heavy rains Thursday and Friday, February 20 and 21.

50 Years Ago

February 24, 1972

The Henry County Historical Society will conduct a history essay contest in the schools of Henry County according to Miss Hazel Hinman, Cambridge Chairman of the essay committee. The contest will be divided into two sections, one for high school students and the other for students in grades 6, 7 and 8. Cash prizes of $20, $15 and $10 will be awarded in each division.

100 Years Ago

March 2, 1922

Marquette Service is an unusual service. When you ask for Marquette Cement we can immediately supply you with Marquette in any quantity. We can do this because the Marquette plant is served by five great trunk lines and is located in a manufacturing center where thousands of empty cars are available, and also because Marquette distribution is concentrated in a territory convenient and accessible to the mill. Its quality is as outstanding as its' service. Order yours from Johnson & Record Cambridge, Illinois.