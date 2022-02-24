Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 28, 2007

The Galva area received a blanket of ice and snow over the weekend, causing major problems for some communities. Altona, Oneida, Woodhull and Alpha were hit the hardest, losing power for multiple days.

Big River Resources, LLC has purchased Lincoln Land Rail-a nearly $7 million step closer to building an ethanol plant at Galva.

DeRollo Kelly was the lone February honoree at the Galva Senior Citizens Center Thursday. Also celebrated birthdays this month but not present were Barb Kelly, Beth Brandon and Fred Gealy.

Black Hawk College students and employees rolled up their sleeves and donated blood Wednesday, Feb. 21, during the Circle K-sponsored event on the East Campus in Kewanee. The Peoria Chapter of the American Red Cross reported 16 units were donated. Student Coley Anderson of Galva preparing to donate.

25 Years Ago

February 26, 1997

Accepting a plaque for the Galva Education Boosters, for five years of fundraising through Market Day sales, GEB members Linda VanDeVelde, Connie Anderson, account representative Bobbi Rapczak, Carol Kitterman, Kris Landis and District Office Representative Diane Davis.

Jon Ren and Brittany Murray, Galva, took top honors at the Knox County 4-H Food and Project Demonstration contest held Feb. 12 at the Knox Agri Center in Galesburg. Both are members of the Bright Horizons 4-H Club.

Mary Jo Daly of Cambridge has agreed to serve as a new member of the Henry County Youth Services Bureau.

Roger Coleman, owner and operator of WHHK, “The Hawk” 102.5 FM in Galva, has been re-elected as a member of the National Association of Broadcaster Radio Board. Representing District 17, Coleman serves Illinois radio stations.

50 Years Ago

March 2, 1972

Painting has been completed, posters added for decoration, furniture moved in, refreshments supplied and the opening of the Galva Teen Center will be held as scheduled on Saturday.

Galva High School’s brass sextet entry in the music contest at Monmouth Saturday took first place honors out of a possible four ratings. They are Sue Mason, Margaret Ausich, Jane Ressguie, Paul Collinson, Andy Nordstrom and Dave Enge.

The Beta Sigma Phi sorority will sponsor a “Fashion Boutique” style show Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Galva High School. The style show will feature new spring wearing apparel from four leading stores in our area.

Mrs. Fred Johnson was to leave the American Nursing Home in Galesburg on Wednesday where she had been recuperating 10 days following eye surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital. She expects to return to her home in Bishop Hill.

100 Years Ago

March 2, 1922

P. J. Clark, of Havana, arrived in this city Sunday, and immediately assumed his new duties as chef at the Windsor Café. Mr. Clark comes here well recommended. He has worked in some of the best hotels and cafes in Illinois and Indiana. During the late World War he served as an instructor of army cooks at Camp Taylor, Kentucky. His family will join him here in the near future.

Annawan, March 2-Announcement was made Monday in Springfield by the state department of registration and education that Miss Hazol N. Pontof, of this community, was among those who had successfully passed the state examination for registered nurses.

In the Y. W. Club hall next Monday evening two basket ball games will be played one between the Y.W. quintet and the Bishop Hill girl’s team, and the other between the local Independent five and the Bishop Hill young men’s basket tossers.

The senior class play, “When a Feller Need a Friend,’ will be presented March 10 at the opera house at 8 o’clock. Admission 50 cents and 35 cents. Seat sale will open at Kran’s Plumbing Shop March 7.