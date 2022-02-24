Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

March 2, 2007

It simply came down to a question of where you live as to whether your power "flickered numerous times but was sustained during the violent winds and eventual ice storm, or were without power for several hours, or were subjected to several days of living the pioneer life. “I’ve never seen it this bad, hopefully it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience“. Robert Delp, Farmers Mutual Electric.

It is hard to believe with this winter weather that it’s time again for the spring sports season, but not so for the Geneseo boys’ track and field team. The Leafs have been in practice mode for about a week now.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 28, 1997

For a few hours last Friday, Richmond Hill could have been renamed Richmond Island, while Geneseo Creek graduated to Geneseo River. Geneseo attorney Jim Nash decided to walk- to work Friday morning. It wasn't by choice: he lives in the Richmond Hill subdivision where street crews had blocked off the two roads in and out.

President Pegs Culbertson presided at the meeting of the United Methodist Women of the First United Methodist Church. Lois Smith gave a slide presentation of her trip to the Holy Land. It was announced Jane Kiser will chair the sewing group. Laura Favre reported on the shoebox ministry for battered women and Lois Nelson told of the books to be read. Martha Taube served refreshments.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 24, 1972

Geneseo senior high school’s play, “Eumidides” placed fourth in North Central Illinois Dramatics conference competition at the J.D.Darnall senior high school. Seven of the 14 all star cast awards went to Geneseo players.

Mrs. Howard Adler and Mrs. Don Wheeler presented the major lesson, “Shall We Fondue” in conjunction with a salad luncheon for Geneseo-Edwards Homemakers Extension Unit in Central Bank room.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 24, 1922

The feed elements that make whites of eggs are entirely different from those that make yolks. When hens aren’t fed both the white and yolk making elements, they can’t keep the egg basket full. The usual method feeding mostly grain makes yolks but not enough whites to complete the eggs. Purina Hen Chow. J.J. Guild & Son, Geneseo.

Wash the face with soap and water at least once every day. Give the hair a brush of at least 50 strokes every night. Wear shoes that fit the feet properly. Be properly fitted to a corset. Get around the water wagon and drink 8 glasses of water every 24 hours. Take some time for play everyday