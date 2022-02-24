Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 1, 2997

Judy Thess of Orion opened a place of refuge for those without power on Monday afternoon, Feb. 26 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion.

On Friday night, Feb. 23, Orion Chargers Adam Pierce and Collie Bolhous hoist the Alwood regional championship plaque. The Chargers had just defeated their former Olympic Conference rivals, the Aledo Green Dragons, in Woodhull. Orion competes in the Illinois Valley Central sectional in Chillicothe this week. The Chargers were scheduled to play in semifinials . The winner will advance to the super-sectional game on Tuesday, March6, at The Mark of the Quad Cities in Moline.

Orion FFA members planned several events for FFA Week last week, including a petting zoo on Thursday Feb. 22, in the ag shop behind Orion High School. Cassie Catlett helps pre-kindergarten students from C. R. Hanna Elementary School pet a miniature horse. They are Ashly Awbry, Emily Canterbury, Mariah Fuller and Taylor Walton.

Orion United Methodist Church will host the annual World Day of Prayer service at 2 p.m. Friday, March 2 p.m. Friday, March 2. Several area churches are participating, and the public is invited.

25 Years Ago

March 26, 1997

Sixth grader Cade Morgan, son of Dennis and Cathy Morgan of Coal Valley, has been chosen as Orion Middle School student of the month for the month of February.

Jeanette Dwyer will present “If Quilts Could Talk” at the meeting of the GFWC/Orion Woman’s Club on Friday, March 14 at Orion United Methodist Church. The executive committee will meet at 12:30 p.m. Members will gather for the program at 1 p.m. followed by dessert and a business meeting.

Youth from Orion area churches will be quizzed on the book of Revelation during the Bible Bowl at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church. Orion on Sunday, March 16. A supper of barbecue sandwiches, chips, and dessert will be served at 5 p.m. The Bible Bowl will begin at 6 p.m.

Orion American Legion Post 3255 and the Legion Auxiliary will hold a potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 11 at the post to celebrate the Legion’s 78th birthday. After the potluck, both the Legion and the Auxiliary will hold meetings.

50 Years Ago

March 2, 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Craig Bergling of Chicago spent the weekend in the home of his parent, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Bergling.

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Fair of Orion have purchased the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Downing in Cambridge.

Mrs. Mildred L. Benson spent a few days last week in the William Stevenson home in Alexis.

The Forrest View Neighborhood club met Wednesday afternoon, February 23 in the home of Mrs. Charles Olson. Prizes were won by Mrs. Clara Anderson, Mrs. Gale Anderson, Mrs. Iva Tholl and Mrs. Mabel Rehn. The March meeting will be held in the home of Mrs. Clare Anderson.

100 Years Ago

March 2, 1922

On Monday afternoon, March 13, at the Orion opera house experts from the ford factories will put on a demonstration of Fordson tractors and farming equipment. The event is sponsored by the local agency, Rohrbach & Lundgren. There will be motion pictures illustrating the implements which will also be explained by able speakers. As a special attraction Hoosier kitchen cabinet will be given away. The meeting is free of admission, and will be in interesting and instructive.

Mrs. Arthur Johnson entertained a number of little girls and boys Tuesday afternoon in honor of the second birthday anniversary of her daughter, Darlene.

The executive committee of the Henry County Farm bureau has employed J. W. Whisenard as advisor. Mr. Wisenand comes well recommended, His experience on Nebraska and Illinois farms give him the practical farmer’s viewpoint. He is a graduate of the Nebraska college of agriculture, and took post graduate work at the University of Illinois.

George A. Smailling. Deputy fire marshal, of Kewanee, was in Orion yesterday checking up on fire regulations.

Mrs. Dave Kirkland of Woodhull, is visiting at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Forrest Wayne.