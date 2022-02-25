Geneseo Council considers creation of Economic Development Committee

The Geneseo Council met Tuesday February 22. Council members Martin Rothschild, Keith Kennett, Brett Barnhart and Doug Crow were absent.

The Mayor reminded everyone that Cemetery Clean Up will occur during the month of March. All decorations, wreaths, floral arrangements, shepherds hooks not directly attached to the headstone must be removed. City staff will begin removing those items not retrieved by owners April 1.

Discussion regarding the creation of an Economic Development Committee was re-introduced by Alderman Craig Armstrong. Armstrong and Keith Kennett introduced the idea a number of months ago, and it sort of "slid off" the table, in Armstrong's words.

The committee, according to Armstrong, would be a combination of representatives with different backgrounds, "We need plans to grow and we need input from native Geneseoans, imports and millennials. We need to think about how to develop the north side of town, get companies to relocate here, more senior housing so we can open up properties to more first time home owners."

Chamber of Commerce Director, Zack Sullivan echoed the sentiment. "Ideally it should be a small liaison type committee, maybe rotating members in order to keep ideas fresh and innovative." Some ideas Sullivan introduced were to take festivals and events to other parts of the City, recalling a Renaissance Faire that used to be held in Richmond Hill Park.

Ideally, Sullivan continued, with a combination of public and private partnerships created, necessary expansion of housing into the north end of town could occur.

In other business, an amendment to the net metering program for homeowners with solar panels was made to bring it into line with State of Illinois changes recently implemented. It will open up the program to more potential homeowners as well as increase the kilowatt cap from 10 kW to 25 kW.

ATV and golf cart fees will be increased from $75 to $100. They will also be pro-rated quarterly for first time registrants.

Chief of Police Casey Disterhof asked the Council to make a change regarding a 2023 purchase of a squad car. He cited the fact that due to supply chain issues, only Ford is able to provide police cars, and there is an eight to ten month wait for them. He recommended authorizing the purchase in this budget year, and if it should come in before 2023, they would just eliminate it from the 2023 budget year.

The Mayor also reminded everyone that the Municipal Election filings were due between March 7 and March 14.