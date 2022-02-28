On the Same Page author to visit Geneseo Middle School March 8

Claudia Loucks

Dan Gemeinhart, author of the 2022 Geneseo Middle School’s On the Same Page selection, “The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise,” and four other middle grade novels, will be at the Geneseo Middle School on Tuesday, March 8.

The author will be presenting to grade level assemblies the morning of March 8 and in the evening of March 8, beginning at 6: 30 p.m., On the Same Page will host a community event for people to learn from the author about his writing experiences. Community members may also bring any of their Gemeinhart books to be signed. The event will be in the Middle School cafeteria and is open to all community members.

For more information, visit the Geneseo Middle School On the Same Page website which is https://gcsdstaff.org/onthesamepage.

Student readers at Geneseo Middle School chose the Dan Gemeinhart novel for the 12th On the Same Page Community-Wide Read.

The student readers have been thinking about Coyote Sunrise for the last two years as On the Same Page did not select a book in 2021…Jeanne Brucher, Geneseo Middle School librarian, said, “It’s important to us that the students are able to meet together and discuss all of their book possibilities because they select each year’s book. With us being unable to visit in person most of last year, we decided to wait.”

Each year, students plan a culminating event to tie to the book, with this year being hosting host the author.