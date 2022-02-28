Sunrise Cafe' opens in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo recently gained a new restaurant, the Sunrise Café, at 111 South Center St.

Owners Miti Letniku and his brother-in-law Kika Jonuzi, are assisted in the food operation by Miti’s parents, Limi and Bibi Letniku, and his sister, Lida Jonuzi, who is married to Kika.

The café, which is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week, offers a complete menu that includes omelets, skillets, pancakes and waffles in addition to burgers, melts, chicken sandwiches and numerous other hot sandwiches.

When Lida Jonuzi was asked why the family launched a restaurant business in Geneseo, she said, “To serve the community of Geneseo, and from our research, we found that a new restaurant serving breakfast and lunch was needed…My family has worked in the restaurant industry, serving and cooking, for five years.”

She said the biggest obstacle in opening the Sunrise Café is the need for staff, “We still are short staffed.”

Anyone interested in applying for a position should call the restaurant, 309-944-6789, which is also the phone number to place carry-out orders