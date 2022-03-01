Bishop Hill to present Virtual Chautauqua

staff writer

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association in partnership with History In Person is hosting a virtual Chautauqua. Meet Poet Carl Sandburg, the Swedish Nightingale Jenny Lind, folklorist Peter Christian Asbjornsen, author of the Pippi Longstocking books, Astrid Lindgren, labor rights activist Joe Hill, and Bishop Hill Founder Jonas Olson.

The free live streaming program starts at 6:00 pm Central Time each evening with live Q & A after each performance. Register on History in Person Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/historyinperson) event page and subscribe to History in Person YouTube Channel (https://www.facebook.com/historyinperson. It will stream live on both platforms, but subscribing is key to get notifications and to more easily log-in on the evening of the program. Only folks who register in advance will also have access to watch any of the six videos for one week after the live event. Check out the event page at https://fb.me/e/1rdJVCL0g for more details.

This year’s Chautauqua performances include Bishop Hill connected characters and other famous Swedes. The goal is a deep dive into its Swedish heritage and the more universal story of what it means to be an American with immigrant roots.

The event will start at 6:00 pm, Monday, March 7th, with Brian “Fox” Ellis’ portrayal of one of Bishop Hill’s Founding Fathers, Jonas Olson. Olson gave a leg up to Eric Janson in the Devotionalist movement in Sweden, and then helped to organize the council that managed the colony after Jansen was murdered. Hear the story of the founding and demise of Bishop Hill. Hear the inside scoop on the murder of Eric Jansen. At 7:00 pm Bucky Halker will tell the story of Joe Hill, a Swedish immigrant and labor activist who was immortalized in song. Halker will weave together the story of Joe Hill’s life with some of the songs for which he is remembered.

On Tuesday at 6:00 pm, Barry Cloyd will portray Carl Sandburg, Illinois Poet Laureate, who’s sister taught at the Bishop Hill school where the young poet would perform for his sister’s classes. And at 7:00 pm, Paula Vankuren will portray the world renowned vocalist, The Swedish Nightingale, Jenny Lind. Her performance will include songs by Frederic Mendelssohn, who had a crush on the young singer. And she will reveal a secret about Hans Christian Anderson and the inspiration for the modern Disney Classic Frozen.

On Wednesday, March 9th, at 6:00 pm Brian “Fox” Ellis will portray the scholar Peter Christian Asbjornsen who was a friend of the Grimm Brothers, collected Scandinavian folklore, and one of the first to make the connections between ecology and folklore and how the ecosystem influences culture. At 7:00 pm, Kay Price will bring to life Astrid Lindgren, the Swedish author of many award winning books including Pipi Longstocking. Lindgren toured the United States 50 years ago and wrote insightful essays about American culture.

This free public event is sponsored by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, American-Scandinavian Foundation, Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, Illinois Arts Council, a state agency, Bill and Susan Sherrard Foundation, SWEA-Chicago, and the Twinflower Inn Bed and Breakfast. For more information, call 309-927-3899, visit www.bishophillheritage.org or email bhha@mymctc.net .