Village of Atkinson moves ahead with water main project

Claudia Loucks

Village board members are moving forward with the water main project, and at their last regular meeting, signed a contract agreement for a loan with the EPA.

Total cost of the project is estimated at $1.6 million, and interest on the 25-year loan is .83%.

The work includes replacement of water hydrants and valves on the business strip of roadway on State St. and a section of water main on U.S. Route 6.

There is a possibility the village will receive a $400,000 forgivable loan from the EPA for the project, but will not know if they qualify until July.

The village is seeking bids for the work on the project and anyone interested in submitting a bid should contact Shrhonda Delp, village clerk, at the village office, 309-936-7658. Bids will be opened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at the village office,

In other business, the board approved an agreement with Prairie State Tractor, Geneseo, to lease two John Deere mowers for 24 months at a cost of two payments in the amount of $4, 978.35 each, with the option to purchase the equipment at a cost of $1 for each mower at the end of the lease agreement.