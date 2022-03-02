Concordia Lutheran organist retires

Claudia Loucks

Judy Deutsch was 13 years old when she began playing the organ at Zion Lutheran Church in Hampton. That was 68 years ago, and she has been playing ever since.

Most recently, she has been one of three organists at Concordia Lutheran Church in Geneseo for many years, and recently retired from the position.

She is among a family of musicians, and her later father, Bill Mercer, taught himself to play the banjo at the age of 50 and played with a combo. Her mother, the late Marge Mercer, played piano. Judy Mercer Deutsch took lessons for nine years, playing at school functions and graduations when the family lived in Port Byron.

“I have twin sisters,” (Mariane Andrews, Geneseo; and Diane Hatfield, North Port, FL), she said. “We all took piano lessons and I remember practice time – 30 minutes for each of us, one after the other, but I think I was more inclined to just sit and play. The three of us had fun playing duets.”

“I never took organ lessons,” she said, but began playing the organ at age 13 and was taught by the then current organist at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Hampton.

She recalled the sadness of the first funeral at which she played and said, “It was for a four-year-old boy who drowned in the Mississippi and was a family friend.”

After moving to Geneseo in the early 1970’s with her family – husband, Jerry Deutsch; daughter, Julie and son, Bryan, she became involved at Concordia Lutheran Church and joined a team of organists…“There were three of us,” she said, explaining the trio played for church services, funerals, choir, children’s services, “anytime music is needed.”

She admits in retirement she misses the preparation of music for Sunday services, “but I really enjoy sitting in the church pew and not worrying about what comes next on the organ settings,” she said. “An organist is always on alert, and sometimes there’s an unexpected change.”

Music continues to be part of her life as she said, “I enjoy playing the piano at home for my own enjoyment.”

When asked about favorite music, she said, “I love jazz and I have several favorite hymns,” - “I Know That My Redeemer Lives;” “When Morning Gilds the Skies;” and Christmas carols.

After marrying Jerry Deutsch, the family lived overseas for eight years when Jerry Deutsch worked for John Deere and Judy Deutsch said, “We moved to Geneseo in the early 1970’s and we still enjoy traveling.”

The couple’s daughter Julie lives in Chicago; and son Bryan lives in Minneapolis, Minn. The couple has a granddaughter, Jaden Deutsch and a grandson, Jaxson Deutsch, in Minnesota.