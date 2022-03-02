Want to donate to Ukrainian relief? There are a lot of bad (and good) sites out there

In the last week or so, since the Russian army invaded Ukraine, Americans more now than ever, want to help the plucky underdogs in any way possible.

In that regard, there are plenty of scams out there hoping to tap into the surge of empathy for the Ukrainians. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and many social media cannot keep up with weeding out the number of scam artists. Phishing emails and fraudulent pleas for help will pop up in mailboxes.

The Better Business Bureau warns of these schemes, and offers some guidelines to use when deciding which charities to entrust your dollars to.

Good rules of thumb are that legitimate charities will not request that you send your donation in the form of bitcoin, cryptocurrency, or gift cards. Legitimate organizations will not require you to download a file or an app, or ask for your bank account information.

The Better Business Bureau also suggests a checklist of questions to ask to determine the effectiveness of organizations.

Can the charity get to the impacted area? See if the charity already has a presence in the Ukraine. What percentage of my donation is actually used for relief? Charities have fundraising and administrative expenses. Charities will not ask you to wire money, purchase gift cards or use alternative payment systems. They have very specific forms and guidelines at their websites. Email messages or links - call or email the organization to verify legitimacy. Does the email end in the organization's name, or is it a gmail, yahoo, outlook or some other suffix that doesn't look right? Crowdfunding appeals - GoFundMe or Paetron requests are best best given to individuals you know and trust. Review the platform's policies on fees and distribution of funds. Often little vetting takes place.

The Better Business Bureau also gives a list of organizations that have a proven history of effectiveness in delivering humanitarian aid to disaster and war zones. Some of these include:

Catholic Relief Services

Global Giving

International Rescue Committee

International Committee of the Red Cross (works with the Ukrainian Red Cross)

Save the Children

CARE USA

Salvation Army

Sites like Charity Navigator.org or Charity Watch.org track statistics on the effectiveness of a charity's work. Doing homework on an organization will ensure that hard earned dollars will go to where the donor intends. A complete listing of recommended organizations and suggestions can be accessed at the BBB's website for checking out relief organizations at https://give.org/news/wise-giving-wednesday-tips-on-donations-to-assist-ukraine-relief-efforts