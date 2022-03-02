Galva motel to re-open as Econolodge

Carol Townsend

Galva’s motel will soon re-open with a new franchise. The motel closed last year and has been purchased by Jay and Kanen Patel of Chicago.

Patel said the motel will be Galva Econolodge. It was formerly a Super 8. The 35 room motel will open in early March according to Patel Tuesday morning and will be managed by Kanen who has experience in motels.

More details will be soon available with the opening in the near future. If anyone would like to apply for a position, please call Patel at 847-971-2561