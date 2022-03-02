Kewanee concert to raise funds for Honor Flight

staff writer

KEWANEE, Illinois—Heartland Connections in partnership with the Kewanee Elks Lodge will present Angela Meyer on Saturday, March 12th, 2022. Angela will be performing to help raise money for Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, a group dedicated to providing an opportunity for area World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans to visit the memorials in Washington D.C dedicated to honoring their sacrifices.

Top priority is given to WWII and Korean War Era Veterans, or any veterans with a terminal illness. The intention is to honor our local and regional heroes who were selfless in their military duty with a free trip to visit their memorials. Veterans within a 75 mile radius of the Quad Cities are encouraged to apply. The program operates on donations from organizations and individuals. Volunteers of all kinds plan and coordinate the flight events, and special guardians are trained to help escort the veterans on flight days.

This public event will take place at Kewanee Elks Lodge at 113 N. Tremont St, in downtown Kewanee, IL and begin at 6:00 P.M. with a potluck dinner. Guests are asked to bring a dish to share. Drinks must be purchased on site. The concert will begin at 7:00 P.M. and run approximately ninety minutes. Donations will be accepted for the cause, $10-20 per person is suggested; any amount is appreciated.

Angela Meyer is a country music artist who calls the Quad Cities "home". Her live show explores many genres of music through acoustic covers as well as her own country/western originals. She has played professionally around the QC area for over 10 years and has traveled far beyond to play shows anywhere from New Mexico to New York. Along the way she's graced stages of all sizes including the National Finals Rodeo events in Las Vegas. For fans of Kacey Musgraves, Johnny Cash, The Eagles, Lizzo, Bob Seger and more!