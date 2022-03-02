News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Family Vaccination Clinics at Geneseo Library

March 5th and March 26th - Saturdays - 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Geneseo Library 805 N. Chicago St. Geneseo

Kids from 5-11 can be vaccinated the first time on March 5th, 2022 and also the second time on March 26, 2022.

Sponsored by IEMA - Illinois Emergency Management Agency

Geneseo Public Library hosts program

Sarah Alexander will present a program on Bi-Polar Disorder on Wednesday March 09, 2022 at 2:00 pm. This program is sponsored by the National Network of Library Medicine.

Career Fair at Black Hawk East Campus March 31

Visit dozens of employers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at the 2022 Career Fair at Black Hawk College.

Dress professionally and bring plenty of résumés! The fair is free for job seekers and open to the public.

The Career Fair will be at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the gym in Building 3. Job seekers should park in Lot 2 off 34th Avenue.

For more information, call BHC Career Services at 309-796-5626 or visit www.bhc.edu/careerfair for details and a list of participating employers.