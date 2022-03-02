Who were the buyers and sellers in Henry County?

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Kirk and Kandra Blumenshein to Matthew and Hailee Anderson, A tract of land by the South 15 acres of the West 60 acres of the Southwest Quarter of Section 36 Township 15 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $120,000

Meghan McCallum and Joanna McCallum to Deake Schneider and Alaycia Bender, Lot 9, except for the West One hundred twenty-two and twenty-five hundredths (122.25) feet of the South Three feet thereof: also a piece of ground twelve feet wide North and South and Eighteen feet long, all in Block One of A.S. Munson Addition in the City of Geneseo, situated in the county of Henry, in the State of Illinois, $150,000

Dennis and Deirdre Scott to David and Candice Lynes, 941 W. Division St., Kewanee, $33,000

Kenneth Tuttle and Carolyn Tuttle to Kenneth Westefer, 556 Commercial St., Kewanee, $13,000

Kenneth Vincent and Robert Vincent to Alan German and Karen German, 315 Windmont Rd., Kewanee, $220,000

Joel Blaze to Debra Kurzeja, 25 North East 4th St., Galva, $59,000

Donald Manthe to Kewanee First United Methodist Church, 632 Shadycrest Dr., Kewanee, $175,000

David Kehe and Peggy Kehe to Jonathan Groesbeck and Judith Groesbeck, the East part of Lot number Seven of the Subdivision of the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34 in Wethersfield Township 14 North, Range 5 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian in Henry County, Illinois, $220,500

Sherlynn MacAvoy by Jeffrey McAvoy to Theodore and Marilyn McAvoy, 301 N. Stewart St., Geneseo, $176,000

Danisha and Thomas Miller to Brian and Alyssa Hoener, 45 Heather Ct., Geneseo, $227,500