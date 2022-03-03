Galva Council outlines scheduled street maintenance

Carol Townsend

Galva City Council approved to appropriate $150,000 for the 2022 Galva Street program. Greg Peterson of Bruner, Cooper and Zuck the city engineer was present and went over the streets to be done.

This year will concentrate on the Northwest section with seal coating. Northeast 5th street will be scarified, add 4 inches of rock and primed and sealed.

The program is estimated at $133,000 and the city has about $40,000 is MFT with about $90,000 coming from other funds according to City Administrator David Dyer.

Supervisor Richard Plummer announced the city will be hiring summer help. Applications are available in City Hall.

He also announced all decorations must be off the Galva Cemetery by April 10th and items may be put back on April 14th.

Plummer told the council that Galva Township had a 2003 road grader with a wing blade for $26,500. Plummer said that the city presently owns a grader that is a 1986 that does not have a wing. He noted there might be a blade available for it also. The council will make a decision on the grader at their March meeting.

Mayor Rich Volkert announced that Jeremy Wood was hired as a full time employee starting February 28th. He has worked part-time for the city for several years.

The Ready to Grow committee has set April 23rd as city clean up day. Groups and individuals will be walking the town and surrounding area picking up trash. The high school would like to help on a Friday.

Police Chief Kraig Townsend asked that residents remove all non working vehicles, vehicle parts and any trash from their yards. The police will be knocking on doors and it would help for every resident to clean up their yard.

The council tabled the Lions Club electronic sign that they would like in the downtown area until someone from the club can attend the council meeting. They would like sign to put on upcoming events.

Mayor Rich Volkert proclaimed April 7th as Junior Achievement Day in Galva and read a proclamation.

If anyone is interested in planting a tree on their terrace, contact City Hall, as the last day to order is March 28th for a shared cost of $45.

Administrator David Dyer reported the city is $14,463 ahead on revenue from this time last year.

Second ward alderman Rick Otterstrom was absent from the meeting.