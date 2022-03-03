Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 8, 2007

Rain caused considerable worries late last week as the ground was still frozen and the water had no other choice than to run off. It made a small lake across from the Cambridge High School which the Chronicle understands was so tempting that a few high school students dove in despite the frigid temperatures. A number of people were worried the Edwards River wouldn’t stay within its banks last Thursday, March 1. According to an employee with the Henry County Highway Department one county road was closed for a brief time because water was running over the road.

The former Chip Shop building on the corner of Exchange and Prospect Street in downtown Cambridge was demolished Sunday, March 4. The building, formerly owned by Charlie and Donna Dirck, was deemed unsafe by a number of architects and contractors who went through the building. Lohman Excavating and Demolition out of Hillsdale was in charge of the project.

Cambridge Mayor Dwaine Van Meenen had many words of appreciation for people who helped during the Feb. 24-26 power outage in the village. He noted the town had a plan for a summer storm, but no one was expecting a winter power outage “so now there’s one in place if it ever happens again,” he said.

Cayla Walsh of Cambridge, a sophomore on the Cambridge High School dance team, was chosen as a rising star according to Leanne Walsh, Cambridge dance instructor. She was chosen because of her outstanding dance performance and facials at Bremen High School.

25 Years Ago

March 6, 1997

Jamie Welch, daughter of Rusty and Claudia Olson of Cambridge, has been awarded a $1,000 American Institute of Business Alumni and Friends Scholarship to attend the school. She will enter this fall in pursuit of an associate of business degree majoring in microcomputer specialist and business administration. The scholarship is awarded to incoming students on the basis of academic achievement in high school as demonstrated by high school rank or ACT test scores.

A magic show featuring Glenn Bishop will be held at the Cambridge Community Hall on Monday, March 10 beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 5 pm.

Cambridge Boy Scout Troop 101 and Cambridge Scout Pack 135 will go door to door throughout Cambridge on Saturday, March 15, collecting non-perishable donations for the Cambridge Food Pantry. The scouts will deliver collection bags to each house in town the week before the collection. Residents may out any amount of non-perishable food items in the bags and leave them on a front porch or near a front door for collection by the scouts on the above date.

Wynne Legate of Cambridge Junior Woman’s Club displays items in her booth at the club’s annual spring craft show which was held at the Cambridge Elementary School on Saturday, March 1.

50 Years Ago

March 9, 1972

Rodger Hultgren presents LeRoy Carlson retired cubmaster the Illowa Council Award of Merit at the Blue and Gold dinner banquet held Sunday, March 5, in the grade school gym. Carlson also received the Scouter’s Key Award. He retired Jan 1.