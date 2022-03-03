Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 5, 2007

Galva Florist owner Judy Hartman, whose business was destroyed in a fire Thursday, is planning to re-open. Where and when is unclear. “

After being turned away by the power failure that blacked out all of Galva on Feb. 24, a huge crowd returned to the Galva High School gym Friday night for the make-up presentation of “Waltzing with the Wildcats,” despite slippery conditions and chilly, 40 mile-an-hour winds.

The Knitting Group is back at the Galva Library meeting on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The next meetings are March 6 and March 20. The public is invited to join the group. Which is led by Judy Middleton.

Rob Miller of Galva is a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, a group which turns out to help ensure respect following the death of a U.S. military members.

25 Years Ago

March 5, 1997

Shirley Nelson celebrated his retirement from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department last Friday night at Mary’s Family Dinning in Galva. Those that are there are Betty and Danny Devers, Lorreta, KY, Virginia Stambaugh and Shirley Nelson, Galva and Shirely Nelson Buda. Shirley worked in law enforcement for 35 years.

Esther Macy and Forrest Lewis braved the rainy weather last Wednesday afternoon and performed a concert for a packed house at the Galva Senior Center. The duo began playing together about six years ago, according to Lewis, who still plays electric guitar with his 47 year old McKinney amplifier.

Rayburn Daugherty, of Oneida, formerly of Hopedale, retired from Pioneer Hybrid International Seed, Inc on Feb 28, after 45 years of service.

Two members from a group of Alwood math students, who participated in a contest Feb. 26 at Illinois Central College in East Peoria, will compete at the State competition in April. The students, Rachel Duncalf and Ben Carter, both sophomores, will compete at Illinois State University April 16. Math Teacher Fred McLaughlin said the two students were part of the geometry team that took second place at the Illinois Central College competition.

50 Years Ago

March 9, 1972

The lambs at the William Cardiff farm were treated to huge amounts of affection last Friday when students from the F.U. White elementary school took a field trip. The lambs were hugged, petted and just generally loved by the students, many who had never seen one before.

A sea of youths filled the new Galva teen center Saturday night and danced to the music of the “OD”. It was the first time the center had been open and over 150 youths came to dance to the music of the band. The opening was declared a huge success by teen center committee members.

The Town and Country Club had four prize winners at their meeting Monday night at the home of Mrs. Irving Manning. Winners were Mrs. John Barlow, Mrs. Don Carter, Mrs. Verlin Jackson and Mrs. Harold Rose.

The Arvin Fisher property at 19 SE Sixth Ave has been purchased by Richard and Blanche Ray.

100 Years Ago

March 9, 1922

After a vacation trip which took them to Key West, Florida, and to Havana, Cuba and a number of other wintering places, Mr. and Mrs. George Jones, who reside south of the city, returned home Saturday. They left Galva on February 10, going from here to Chicago and thence to Jacksonville, Florida. From there they traveled down the St. Johns river to Daytona, then to Miami and thence to Key West, from where they sailed for Havana, Cuba. While away they also visited a number of other cities.

Under the direction of the newly organized Jones Rural Machinery Corporation work was resumed Monday morning at the factory in this city formerly owned by Charles Jones. Several road building machines are now being built. W.T. Nicholson, formerly purchasing agent at the Hayes Pump & Planter Company, assumed his duties as general manager of the new company Monday.

In anticipation of a coal strike April 1, dealers, manufacturers, and the city of Galva are starting to fill the fuel bins this week with an emergency supply of coal. Similar steps are being taken by the Galva Electric Light Company and the C.R.I.&P. Railway Company.

Because of trouble with the steam heating apparatus, which developed last night, resulting in an overflow of water in the North School building, both the High School and Grades were dismissed this morning. The water caused only a comparatively small damage