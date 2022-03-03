Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

March 9, 2007

When Klavohn's Home Furnishings owners David Robinson and his wife, Patricia, relocated their business from downtown Geneseo to a brand-new facility on Oakwood Avenue in December 2004, they knew they'd need to find a new occupant for their downtown building. However, the pair never expected their own business to be the one moving into the downtown building.

Ginny Simon, Joan Schmidt, Andy Radue, and Becky Daniels are among the members of the Jubilee Choir at Grace United Methodist Church.

25 Years Ago

March 7, 1997

Geneseo school district #228 released drawings and specification books for the new middle school Monday, amid "tremendous interest" from general contractors and others, according to superintendent of schools Dr. Harold Ford.

Geneseo Telephone is in the process of installing trunking equipment to make it possible to receive the telephone numbers of calls coming from elsewhere in the country through the caller ID telephone feature.

50 Years Ago

March 2, 1972

March came in like a lion with rain and sleet Wednesday when the mercury reached 55 degrees early in the morning and dropped to 16 in the late evening.

Directors have been named and tryout dates set for the Richmond Hill Players three plays to be presented during the ensuing summer season. A new director, Kenneth Beausang; psychology -instructor at-Black Hawk College, will begin his first season.

100 Years Ago

March 3, 1922

Stewart Lodge A.F.& A.M. held a smoker last Wednesday evening. A good number was in attendance and a “glad and glorious” feeling experienced.

Ed Lofgren is leaving the Andrews farm and will rent for the coming season the farm owned by Mrs. Alice Lodge, located north of Geneseo.