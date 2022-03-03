Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 8, 2007

Main Street Orion’s Pam Owens joined in the largest Main Street Day rally ever on Thursday, Feb. 22. Lt. Gov. Pat Quinn hosted the event in Springfield. He praised communities for their efforts to revitalize their downtown districts.

After an ice storm on Saturday, Feb, 24, hundreds of area residents were without power for periods ranging from a few hours to several days. MidAmerican Energy Company brought in crews from other utilities to help restore power. On Thursday March 1, employees of J. T. Electric, Edwardsville, work on a pole at 1400 N and Osco Road, just north of Osco.

Winners of Orion Middle School’s spelling bee this year are Tyler Nelson, first place; Abby Taets, second; and Melinda Buckrop, third. Tyler and Abby represented OMS at the Henry County spelling bee on Thursday, February 15 at Black Hawk College, East Campus, Kewanee. The pair also will compete at the regional spelling bee on Thursday, March 15, at Augustana College, Rock Island.

Mary, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion, will host its annual St. Pat’s luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 14. The menu includes casseroles, salad, breads and desserts. Displaying a quilt that will be raffled off are Joyce Alba, Jo Schnerre and Connie Kalman.

25 Years Ago

March 13, 1997

Western Jr. Farmers club will meet on Thursday, March 20 at C. R. Hanna Elementary School gym from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Talks and demonstrations will be given and refreshments will be served.

Andover Methodist Church will hold its annual vegetable soup and chili supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 18. Tickets are $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children under six.

National Honor Society members and inductees attended a banquet at Orion High School on Wednesday, March 5. Those inducted into the Honor Society including Lia Andrae, Michelle Clark, Molly Martin, Jennifer Passini, Katie Sander, Colleen Slavish, Kristian Chelstrom, Shawn Begley, Elizabeth Pleshe, Brian Novak, Michael Williamson, Jaymie Johnson, Mary Lewis, Jay Solomonson, Steven Nightingale, Beth Dean, John Barnes, Jeffrey Bergren, Matthew Sannito, Angela Raisbeck, Jamie Raisbeck, Jamie Welborn, Krista Doy, and Cori Lampe. Students must achieve a 3.50 cumulative grade point average to be eligible for National Honor Society membership.

The Orion High School Spanish Honor Society inducted 34 juniors into their ranks on Wednesday, March 5. Third year Spanish students were honored with patches while fourth year students received pins.

50 Years Ago

March 9, 1972

Miss Lynne Winsor, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Ronald J. Winsor, Orion received the degree of Bachelor of science in Education from Northern Illinois University at DeKalb on January 21st. she is a graduate of the Orion High School in the class of 1968.

Fifteen students of the Orion Middle School participated in a Spelling Bee Friday afternoon, March 3 to determine the two students who will represent the school in the County Contest in Cambridge March 23. Those participating were Grade Six: Kenny White, Beth DeBlick, David Sundeen, Lori Dahl; grade Seven, Darla Akers, Kenny Smith, Debbie Atwell, Debbie, Willard, eight grade, Melody Swanson, Karen Kauzlarich, Karen Taets, Sheryl Coulter, Margaret Sandberg, Randy Woodley, John Hiatt.

The Brownie, Junior and Cadette Girl Scouts of Orion are planning a family potluck dinner for the 60th Anniversary of Girl Scouting, to be held Girl Scout Week on Tuesday, March 14 at C.R. Hanna School at 6:30 p.m.

Orion Band Parents will meet on March 15 in the band room for a regular meeting. All members are urged to be present.

100 Years Ago

March 9, 1922

The secretary of the Orion Community high school board D. W. Bowen has furnished The Times following items of expenditure for the erection and equipment of the new community high school up of the first-of the present month. The total outlay to date is $139,039.09 and as there are yet sidewalks to be laid and other lesser items before all is complete, it is estimated that the complete outlay will not exceed $140,000.

The teachers of the local schools and rural schools will hold their third reading circle meeting Friday afternoon at 2:20 in the H.S. building. We will discuss the first half of the text on “Educational Psychology,” by Smith.

The following pupils are absent this week on account of sickness: Harold Shessley, Carl Palmgren, and Duane Malmen, Prof. Auwarter is also on the sick list.

Miss Laura Phillips spent the weekend with home folks at Rockville, Indiana.