Orion Village Board to review drainage issues

Mindy Carls

Trustee Neal Nelson brought up drainage issues on 10th Avenue at the Orion village board meeting on Monday, Feb. 21.

Jason West of West Concrete wants to erect two new buildings in the 100 block of 10th Avenue, and Nelson explained West would like to know what the village can do to prevent flooding.

Nelson said the village is responsible for building and maintaining pipes on the village’s right of way, but the owner is responsible for what is on private property.

Cooper said he spoke to West and Water Superintendent Arnie Sandberg about his concerns. The village president said he has questions about what liability Orion might have.

Village Attorney John Ames said it might be necessary to get an engineering study.

Budget requests are due to Village Clerk Erin Lange by Monday, March 14, Trustee Steve Newman said. The finance committee will review them on Wednesday, March 23, and send recommendations to the board for its review on Monday, April 4, and approval on Monday, April 18. Orion’s budget year runs from May 1 through April 30.

Seventy-five percent of the way through 2021-2022, the village has spent 75.8 percent of the amount budgeted for expenditures, Newman told the board. The total includes $1.03 million for the Seventh Street renovation and 11th Avenue water project. During the fourth quarter, the village plans to spend $50,000 on Love Park, $150,000 on the Fifth Street engineering study, and $95,000 on a truck.

In other business

• After a series of Zoom meetings, the board met in person in the basement of village hall. Cooper said in-person meetings were more business-like.

• The village president cautioned everyone to lock all vehicles and take the keys.

• Board members are considering hiring a co-op student from Orion High School to serve as deputy clerk for $11 to $13 an hour in 2022-23, and Cooper asked board members to think of volunteer projects that 13 OHS students could carry out in four to six hour shifts by the end of April.