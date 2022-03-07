Henry County's COVID cases fall 39%; Illinois cases plummet 19.7%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 10,462 new cases. That's down 19.7% from the previous week's tally of 13,028 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 29th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 30.4% from the week before, with 323,600 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 3.23% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Henry County reported 36 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 59 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 12,555 cases and 116 deaths.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 85 counties, with the best declines in DuPage County, with 861 cases from 1,047 a week earlier; in Lake County, with 620 cases from 804; and in Will County, with 369 cases from 520.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Illinois ranked 21st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 76.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Illinois reported administering another 110,754 vaccine doses, including 33,047 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 104,021 vaccine doses, including 16,275 first doses. In all, Illinois reported it has administered 21,851,659 total doses.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Johnson County with 298 cases per 100,000 per week; Gallatin County with 207; and Saline County with 200. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 4,204 cases; DuPage County, with 861 cases; and Lake County, with 620. Weekly case counts rose in 14 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cook, Logan and Kankakee counties.

In Illinois, 272 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 355 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,037,199 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 35,359 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 79,271,466 people have tested positive and 958,621 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, March 6.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,498

The week before that: 2,790

Four weeks ago: 4,382

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 58,950

The week before that: 66,535

Four weeks ago: 131,215

Hospitals in one states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in three states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in seven states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.