Geneseo Park District offers Spring Break programs

Claudia Loucks

Spring break fun is happening right here in Geneseo.

The Geneseo Park District is offering a Spring Break Camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21, through Friday, March 25. The camp is open to kindergarten through sixth grade ages and will include games, activities, swimming and more.

Those attending are asked to take a sack lunch.

Children can attend all five days or fewer days with the Park District’s “Pick-a-Day” option. Camp days are to be selected one week prior to the beginning of camp. For more information, call the Park District at 309-944-5695.

Cost for the entire week is $115 for members and $230 for non-members and the “Pick-a-Day” option is $28 per day for members and $56 a day for non-members.