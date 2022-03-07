Illinois Department of Corrections closing prisons, how does this affect Henry County?

Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka had numerous prisoners through the last two years of Covid that he could not transfer to the State facilities they were supposed to serve their sentence at.

Prisoners were being housed at county prisons like Henry, instead of going into the Intake Center in Joliet, being processed, and transferred to other state facilities to serve out their time for months. Due to overcrowding in state facilities, prisoner transfers ceased.

According to Loncka, this created financial and spatial issues in county jails. Prisoners needed to be fed, monitored, some needing medical care, sapping resources of local jails. "Prisons have infirmaries, jails don't." pointed out Loncka. "If someone got sick, we'd have to take them to the hospital, as well as set up a guard. " Local staff was stretched thin.

In response to counties all over the state expressing the same dissatisfaction with the arrangement, the County Sheriff's Association filed a class action suit to get the State to collect their prisoners and reimburse for time held in the county jails. The State offered to compensate out of Federal Covid funds. According to Loncka, the State had $250 million set aside for that purpose, of which Cook County filed for $225 million of that sum. Loncka has his doubts that Henry County will ever collect the $150,000 he feels the State owes for housing their prisoners.

The State of Illinois has begun downsizing , perhaps even closing, two IDOC facilities, Pontiac Correctional Center in Pontiac, and Vandalia Correctional Center in southern Illinois. Many of the inmates are being bussed to the Lawrence Correctional Center, near Olney, in southeastern Illinois. IDOC states declining prison populations as the reason for the moves, coupled with staff shortages and mounting maintenance costs.

Loncka believes the reason for the dwindling population came from the IDOC emptying out prisons early in 2020 due to Covid, and Chicago courts who are already implementing the no bail law, due to go into effect in January of 2023.

IDOC makes plan to close units at Vandalia, Pontiac prisons

The Illinois Department of Corrections is making plans to downsize—plans that a major public employee union claims have not been shared with its members.

With inmate population dwindling to 28,000 and mounting maintenance bills on prison buildings at correctional centers across the state, DOC developed a plan which may include significant downsizing at the Vandalia and Pontiac correctional centers.

“These facilities are referenced due to current operational needs,” IDOC chief of staff Camille Lindsay said in an email when asked about a draft plan obtained by Capitol News Illinois.

Under the proposed plan, Pontiac would close the medium security unit and go from 1,740 beds to 642 beds. Pontiac currently houses 1,144 inmates, including a unit that houses seriously mentally ill individuals.

Vandalia Correctional Center currently has a capacity of 1,001 and would be reduced to 401 inmates under the plan.

Both facilities face maintenance costs, including $3.8 million at Pontiac. The reduction of beds at Vandalia will save the state $12 million, according to plan estimates.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s spokesperson Jordan Abudayyeh said the plan is still preliminary.

“The document is a draft plan that was put together for discussion within the agency and in order to start discussions with stakeholders. It was not presented to the governor’s office for final approval because it is a draft that is expected to be updated after more discussions,” Abudayyeh said. “The Department is always interested in considering new ideas to better serve their population and this draft plan is an attempt to spur discussion about ways to improve services.”

The preliminary plan noted that hiring continues to be a challenge at IDOC and staff overtime hours for are “extremely high, especially at Pontiac.”

IDOC plans to adjust staffing to account for closures.

“No one will be laid off or a transferred as a result,” Lindsay said.

“The department began moving offenders out of Pontiac earlier in February with no advance notice to the union, the employees or the individuals who were moved,” said Anders Lindall, public affairs director for AFSCME Council 31.

Lindall noted that the union subsequently received notice of IDOC’s intent to reduce populations at Vandalia and Pontiac with a target date of March 16 for the first phase with additional unit closures to be completed by the summer.

Lindall said the union began to hear rumors early last week about possible changes at Pontiac and met with IDOC officials on Feb. 9, during which IDOC denied that possible changes may be forthcoming.

“On Wednesday, seven buses arrived at the facility and began to empty out the medium security units. Only on Friday did they inform us of their plan to close the MSU that they earlier denied,” Lindall said.

In response to questions, Lindsay wrote in an email that “the department has not started moving people in order to reduce the populations in these facilities.”

“This is an unacceptable breach of trust from IDOC management and not the basis of productive labor relations,” Lindall said. “Especially given the history of closure threats at both Pontiac and Vandalia, these new changes introduce uncertainty and instability that hurt employee morale and the lack of truthfulness in presenting them make union members question whether they can rely on management’s commitments.”

Vandalia Mayor Ricky Gottman said Wednesday that he had been in contact with some of the legislators to let them know he was concerned about reductions in inmate populations or staff.

“This is an important employer in the area. And that makes it in an important part of our economy for Vandalia, for Fayette County and surrounding areas,” Gottman said. “These are good and high-paying jobs and it would be devastating to lose them.”

BETH HUNDSDORFER of Capitol News Illinois also contributed