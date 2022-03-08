Henry County ARP Fund issues all households electric utility credit

staff writer

Henry County was awarded $9.5 million American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in early 2021, and the Henry County Board voted on 20 January 2022 to pass on ~$1.1 million of those funds to provide direct household relief on the April 2022 electric bill. Henry County partnered with our electricity suppliers, Ameren, Mid-American, City of Geneseo, Jo Carroll Energy, Cornbelt, and ComEd to provide a $50 credit on all primary residential households within Henry County.

No action is required by most residents to receive the $50 credit, and the one-time credit will be applied on electric bills starting in April 2022. Residents whose electrical utility bills are included in their rental payments must contact the County Administrator, Erin Knackstedt, at eknackstedt@henrycty.com or 309-937-3402 for more information on the documentation needed on how to apply for the credit..