Henry County Fair Queen pageant forms available

Mindy Carls

Entry forms for the 2022 Henry County Fair pageants are available now.

The pageant date this year is on a Wednesday. The Little Miss contest begins at 5:30 p.m. June 15 in the grandstand at the fairgrounds in Cambridge. The Miss and Junior Miss contest will be at 7 p.m.

Girls living or attending school in Henry County are eligible to enter the pageants. Miss contestants must be 16 to 21 years old on Jan. 1, 2023. Junior Miss contestants must be 11 to 14 and Little Miss contestants 5 to 8 on pageant day.

The Little Miss pageant already has reached the limit of the first 24 entries, but new entries will be added to a waiting list.

The Junior Miss pageant also has a limit of 24 entries, but the Miss pageant allows an unlimited number of entries.

For an entry form, visit the Henry County Fair Queen Pageant page on Facebook and click on the jotform link. To complete the entry form, contestants need to submit a photo.

Contestants also need a sponsor, such as a family member or friend, another individual, a business or an organization. The non-refundable sponsor’s fee must be paid within a week of submitting the entry form.

Miss contestants can rent pageant swimsuits, interview suits and taupe heels from the pageant. They are rented out in the order that contestants submit entry forms.

The 2021 royalty are Miss Henry County Fair Katie Noyd, Junior Miss Bella VanOpdorp and Little Miss Ivery Hull.

Noyd was fourth runner-up at the Miss Illinois County Fair pageant during January in Springfield.

The queens chosen on June 15 will reign over the county fair. Afterwards, they will appear at area pageants, ride in local parades and represent the fair in various events. Also, the queens will volunteer with organizations throughout Henry County.

For more information, leave a message on the Facebook page or send a message to henrycopageant@gmail.com.