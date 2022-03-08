News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Geneseo Community Center St. Patrick's Day dance

Geneseo: A St Patrick’s Dance will be held on Saturday, March 12, at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North Street, Geneseo. Coffee and snacks begin at 6:30 pm. Bring cookies or treats to share (optional).

The dance is from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm. Live country and 50-60’s dance music will be featured by the “The Last Call.” A Leprechaun or two may even stop by! The event is open to the public with free admission. Sponsored by the Geneseo Park District. For more information contact: Andrew Sigwalt, 309-944-5695; Gene VanDeVoorde, 309-935-6360; or Jani Wells, 309-854-2771

Local artist to display work at Geneseo Library

Geneseo Quilt Guild to meet

The Geneseo Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 14, in the Senior Citizen room at the Geneseo Community Center. The program will be a trunk show presented by Beth Rylnder of Feedmill Fabric and Quilting in Oneida. Visitors and anyone interested in joining the Guild are welcome.