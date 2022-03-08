News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Geneseo Community Center St. Patrick's Day dance

Geneseo: A St Patrick’s Dance will be held on Saturday, March 12, at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North Street, Geneseo. Coffee and snacks begin at 6:30 pm. Bring cookies or treats to share (optional).

The dance is from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm. Live country and 50-60’s dance music will be featured by the “The Last Call.” A Leprechaun or two may even stop by! The event is open to the public with free admission. Sponsored by the Geneseo Park District. For more information contact: Andrew Sigwalt, 309-944-5695; Gene VanDeVoorde, 309-935-6360; or Jani Wells, 309-854-2771

Local artist to display work at Geneseo Library

Debra Beyerlein of Geneseo, is the RutabagA artist to display art work at the Geneseo library the month of March. She has been a gallery member for 3 years and works in several mediums as we as art journaling.

Geneseo Quilt Guild to meet

The Geneseo Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 14, in the Senior Citizen room at the Geneseo Community Center. The program will be a trunk show presented by Beth Rylnder of Feedmill Fabric and Quilting in Oneida. Visitors and anyone interested in joining the Guild are welcome.