Cambridge Board approves TIF agreement for Kringle Designs

Claudia Loucks

At their recent meeting, the Cambridge Village Board approved a TIF Redevelopment Agreement in which the village will assist Kringle Designs with a portion of the property purchase with a five-year forgivable loan with the village in the amount of $12,000. Kringle Designs will be located in the Village Business Park on East Oak St.

In return, the agreement states that within 12 months Kringle will construct a building on the property that will be used for internet sales of craft and holiday items with the intent of adding a store front addition in Phase 2.

Steve Brown, village administrator, said, “We are very excited to welcome Kringle Designs expansion into our new business park and we look forward to working with them in creating another retail store in Cambridge.”

In other business, the board heard the Junior Achievement Proclamation read by Mayor Jason Beam and approved designating April 7, 2022, at Junior Achievement Day.

The board also:

-Approved a three-year audit proposal with Carpentier, Mitchell, Goddard and Co LLC.

-Approved a medical/vision contract with United Health Care at an increased cost of eight percent.

-Approved a dental contract with Delta Dental at no cost increase.

-Set Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, as the dates for the Village Wide Garage Sales and Friday, May 6, as Spring Cleanup Day.