Cambridge Methodist selling ham loaves

Claudia Loucks

The Fall Review at the Cambridge United Methodist Church has been taking place for 30 years and the homemade ham loaves have been offered for sale at the event for about the last 25 years.

In an effort to raise money for projects at the church, members of the Fall Review committee decided to make the popular item in time for this year’s Easter dinner and are currently taking orders for the ham loaves.

Pre-orders for the tasty entrees will be accepted until Saturday, March 19, and may be placed by contacting Debbie Johnson, 309-738-4680, or Melba Gosnell at 309-714-0686. Cost is $15 per package of six. Each ham loaf is a six-ounce serving and there is a sauce packet included with each order.

In addition to the ham loaves, committee members are also offering homemade loaves of Swedish rye bread at $6 for per loaf.

The frozen ham loaves and loaves of rye break will be ready for pickup until 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, at the Cambridge church, 120 West Exchange St., or by other arrangements made with Johnson or Gosnell.

Joni Secymore, who is charge of the ham loaf work day for the annual Fall Review, said, “The ham loaves would be perfect for Easter dinner.” She said Fall Review committee members began making the ham loaves about 25 years ago to expand the offerings at the fall event. “It is a special secret recipe and is so popular that we make almost 300 each year for the Fall Review.”

Committee members also offered the Swedish rye bread at the Fall Review for the last five or six years and sell out of the bread every year and Johnson said, “It doesn’t matter how many loaves we bake to sell, they are always all gone.”

Johnson said this year it was decided to use the profit from the sales to support projects at the church, “Our ham loaves have been requested in previous years for people who want to serve them at Easter, and our sales of ham loaves have always gone over so well we thought it would be good to do the project and add the Swedish rye bread. We hope to raise a lot of money for our church projects.”

The ham loaf sales were not held in 2020 or in 2021 due to guidelines in place as a result of the pandemic.