Main Street Orion sponsoring business contest

Mindy Carls

Main Street Orion is sponsoring an activity called “Main Street Member Madness” starting Monday, March 14, to help area residents become familiar with local businesses, Executive Director Krystin White told Orion village board members on Monday, March 7.

All of Main Street Orion’s business members have been assigned to three brackets, which are printed on one sheet available at Charged, The O Kitchen and Tap, Belly Up, Enchanted Florist and Orion True Value.

Also, the brackets may be printed and entry fees paid at https://www.mainstreetorion.com/2022-events. Entry fees also may be paid to @mainstreetorion through venmo.

Main Street’s bracket is a lot easier to fill out than the NCAA men’s basketball bracket. The entry form just asks participants to guess which businesses will win a coin flip. The first round of eight coin flips in each of the three brackets will be Wednesday, March 16.

Quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be later in the week, with match-up winners and leaderboards posted to Main Street Orion’s Facebook page. The winner will be announced on Sunday, March 20.

The winning business will receive half of the entry fees, a trophy and bragging rights.

Brackets are to be returned by Monday, March 14, to Charged, The O Kitchen and Tap, Belly Up, Enchanted Florist and Orion True Value. Or people can take a picture of the completed bracket and e-mail it to director@mainstreetorion.com.

Village President Jim Cooper welcomed White to the board meeting.

“The last couple of directors I’ve been less than satisfied with some of the things that were done and some things that weren’t done,” Cooper told the board.

White has ideas that are moving the organization in the right direction, he said.

When Main Street Orion was organized, it replaced the Orion Chamber of Commerce. Main Street was supposed to emphasize economic development as well as community events.

“I want to act more like a Chamber of Commerce, besides all of the fun stuff,” White said of the new ideas she is developing with Main Street Orion.

Her guiding principle is, “You come to Orion for one thing, you go to two.”

For example, when people come to the village for Main Street’s Saturday with Santa, they will find Charged is offering a fun drink and Enchanted Florist and Parkside Treasure House are having open houses, White told the board.

The principle applies to school and community events, too, she said. The Bob Mitton Orion Invitational Tournament brings a lot of wrestling fans to town. Main Street would let businesses know it’s going on, and help them prepare flyers to take to Orion High School during the tournament. The O Kitchen and Tap might have a flyer offering fans a $5 burger basket.

She wants to have a member calendar with advertisements for businesses that push people to their websites.

Also, White wants to start a community job board, which is a common feature of Chamber of Commerce websites. Businesses could post job applications on the board.

Main Street Member Madness is the first of a series of monthly activities promoting businesses to the community, White said.

She wants Main Street to partner with other organizations, including Orion Fall Festival, to nurture economic vitality in the community.

A new member of the Orion Fall Festival committee, White said it’s in Main Street Orion’s best interest to help Fall Festival do well.

Main Street also can help Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, who can decorate for the Daddy-Daughter Dance, White said.

Besides introducing her ideas for Main Street, White was at the meeting to request the board include $6,000 for the organization in its 2022-23 budget, with an opportunity to request more if justified.

She said the money will help cover the cost of events, including advertising, insurance and office supplies.

Trustee Bob Mitton said he was one of the biggest naysayers in the past few years when it came to Main Street Orion, but he was very impressed with White’s presentation.

“Krystin’s bringing new energy and new spirit,” Cooper said. She also has a graphic arts degree that she put to good use to create Orion Fall Festival’s 50th logo.

Cooper said he is taking her to the next Henry County economic development meeting.

“I’m excited about what she’s bringing to the table,” the village president said.

Trustee Mel Drucker asked if she would work with Realtors to find buyers for the three properties on Fourth Street with For Sale signs in front of them.

White said yes, she would contact Realtors about Main Street’s façade grants and cooperative interest buydown program.

“Realtors are my first stop,” she said.

The board did not vote Monday on Main Street’s request for $6,000. It will be considered as the village develops its budget between now and the end of April, Cooper said.