Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 15, 2007

Sarah Larsen, Tayler Hein and Rebecca Underwood play percussion during a band concert featuring the Cambridge Junior and Senior High School bands and choirs Thursday. They are members of the junior high band.

The Geneseo Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution had its annual Youth Awards

Day Feb. 18 at First Presbyterian Church in Geneseo. This year’s winners from Cambridge are Dana Brock, and Alex Thompson.

Youth from Augustana Lutheran, Andover, Osco Community Church, Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic and St. Paul Lutheran Church, both of Orion, will participate in a Bible Bowl Contest Sunday, March 25, at 5:45 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church.

Sierra Brown, a first grade student at Cambridge Elementary School, enjoys a plate of green eggs and ham Friday, March 2. First grader students have been studying Dr. Seuss.

25 Years Ago

March 13, 1997

Andrea Bostwick of Cambridge and a sophomore at Monmouth College, has been named a member of Eta Sigma Phi, the National Classics Honor Society. Miss Bostwick was inducted into Monmouth College’s Gamma Omicron Chapter of Eta Sigma Phi on Friday, February 14.

Cambridge Village workers will be cleaning Rosedale Cemetery in preparation for Easter Sunday on March 30. Those wanting to save cemetery decorations are asked to remove them by Wednesday, March 19 and refrain from replacing them until after Wednesday, March 26.

Mike Secymore and Renee Allen along with members from the Cambridge Elementary Concert Band, Junior High Concert Band, Jazz Band II, High School Concert Band and High School Jazz Ensemble will be performing in the unit band concert to be held at the high school at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18.

Troop leader Gale Allen and his son Brett of Cambridge Boy Scout Troop 101 will be among Cambridge Boy Scout and Cub Scout Troop members collecting non-perishable donations for the Cambridge Food Pantry on Saturday, March 15. The scouts delivered collection bags to each house in town before the collection. Residents may leave donations in the bags and place them on a front porch or near a front door for collection by the scouts.

50 Years Ago

March 16, 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Scout of Galva, have purchased Stacey’s Laundromat and Cleaning pick-up. Mr. Scout is a barber in Galva and the couple has three children ages 12, 10, and 8. He said a new hot water boiler is on its way and will be installed as soon as it arrives.

Mr. and Mrs. William Schehl and family moved Friday from an apartment to their new home which they recently built on South Road. Mr. Schehl is the superintendent of schools.

Mrs. Katie Stackhouse returned Saturday from a two month visit with her sister, Mrs. Daisy Hungate at Tucson, Ariz.

Miss Jean Hoppe, extension advisor, presented the major lesson, “Accent your Positives” to Sundowners Homemakers Extension Unit Tuesday evening, March 7, at the home of Mrs. Roger Bengtson.

100 Years Ago

March 16, 1922

Lawrence Fickling shipped a load of cattle to Chicago last Monday afternoon and accompanied the shipment.

Mrs. Gust Nelson of Kewanee arrived last Friday morning for a visit with her daughter, Mrs. Ray Nelson and family in Andover township.

Dance-St. Patrick’s night, Friday, March17th Armory Hall auspices American Legion, Ringle’s Orchestra $1.40.

Mrs. George Haywood spent yesterday in Davenport.