Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 14, 2007

The Galva News and eight other newspapers owned by Copley Press Inc. have been sold to GateHouse Media Inc. The $380 million transaction was announced yesterday.

Bishop Hill native and resident Chandra Dowell is the new vice president for Black Hawk College’s East Campus. The Black Hawk College board of trustees last week approved her appointment to the position effective immediately.

Hagberg-Hamlin American Legion Post honored Jack Hathaway for 50 years of membership at the post’s recent meeting. Making the presentation in Legion post commander Earl Stuckey. Also having 50 years of membership but unable to attend the meeting are Ray Lang and Don Ivle.

Seventeen candidates from the St, John Roman Catholic congregation of Woodhull and Galva received the Sacrament of Confirmation at a special mass held at St. John’s in Woodhull on Sunday, March 11, They include Veronica Dobbels, Chelsea Mille, Cody Wexell, Jared Brady, Tori Cooper, Tauge Rux, Ella Teel, Dana DeSutter, Jenna Peterson, Cole Marxen, Chris Fox, Robert Heck, Jake Interial, Lisa Wendel, Ryan McLaughlin, Jared Swanson, and Brian Norberg. Thecandidate were confirmed by Monsignor Paul Showalter, representing Bishop Daniel Jenky. Father John Burns is pastor of both parishes. Confirmation instructors are Toni Becks (Woodhull) and Pete VanDeVelde (Galva).

25 Years Ago

March 12, 1997

Galva Jami Andreasen took first place honors in the mixed media category at the 1997 Henry/Stark Art Festival held at Kewanee High School last Thursday afternoon. The title of the piece is “Night Life.”

Galva City Administrator B.J. Cornwall, Galva Mayor David Thomson and GTE Wireless Services Commercial Sales Manager Mike Carroll announced last Thursday that the local cellular telephone receiver is now operational in Galva.

Clover (Woodhull) Fire Department volunteers will hold their “all you can eat” and whole hog sausage breakfast Saturday, March 15 at the fire station in Woodhull. There will be a bake sale and drawing for prizes including the remote control fire truck. Volunteers held a cleaning day recently and preparing for the event were Bob Litwiler, Scott Garrett, Bryan Remick, Wayne Mileham and John Anderson.

Ben DeWolf and Kyle Stevens of the Galva FFA Chapter and Kevin Hrozencik of the ROWVA FFA Chapter attended the National FFA Organization’s Made For Excellence (MFE) seminar at the Hilton Hotel in Lisle on Feb 7-8.

50 Years Ago

March 16, 1972

Six teachers, with a combined total of 107 years of service to District 224, have announced they will be retiring at the end of 1971-72 school year. Teachers who are retiring are Zelma Peard, Dorothy Peterson, Evelyn White, Norine Walsh, Dorothy Stephenson and Katherine Peterson.

John Whitney, a former Gavan currently working as an art instructor at the University of Wisconsin Center-Baraboo, Sauk County, received a top award in Columbus, Ohio show for his metal work.

A small attendance was reported at the Galva Teen Center open house held on Sunday. Approximately 25 interested adults attended the open house to view the new facility.

The Eastgate Bowling team took top prize money Sunday in the annual team bowling tournament. The team rolled a 3,048 to earn the honor of taking first and $50. Team members are K.Carter, L. Johnson, L. Lijerpot, J. Vaughan and B. Farnsworth.

100 Years Ago

March 16, 1922

Moving pictures illustrating diseases prevalent among swine were shown Saturday afternoon to a crowd of about 40 people at the First National Bank in this city by Ralph Gale, of Cambridge, assistant county farm advisor. Among those at the meeting were several members of the boys’ pig club in this community. They were asked to explain their experiences in raising hogs.

“Well Folks” said R. P. Dexter general manager of the Galva Telephone Company, Tuesday morning, as he snapped into the Yocum Bank, “we’re going to issue a new telephone directly in a few weeks. Copy for the directly is now being prepared and will be placed in the hands of the printers in a short time.” Mr. Dexter added “And we’ll need more copies than ever before.” He boastfully declared.

I M. Baugh was a business caller Monday in Rock Island.

Verne Hedstron spent Sunday in Alta with his parents.