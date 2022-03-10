Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

March 16, 2007

A gun bill currently making its way through the state senate could have dire consequences for the Henry County economy if passed. Senate Bill No. 16 would make it a criminal act for anyone to "knowingly manufacture', deliver, sell, purchase or possess or cause to be manufactured, delivered, sold, purchased or possessed a semiautomatic assault weapon, an assault weapon attachment, any .50 caliber rifle or .50 caliber cartridge."

Geneseo, Cambridge and Annawan school district officials are in the very earliest stages of considering a consolidation.

25 Years Ago

March 14, 1997

The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, acting under the authority of the Federal Reserve System, has approved Norwest Corporation's application to acquire Farmers National Bancorp Inc. of Geneseo. Farmers National Bancorp Inc. owns Farmers National Bank of Geneseo.

A bill sponsored by State Sen. Todd Sieben passed in the Illinois Senate in a 58-1 vote on Wednesday. Senate Bill 31 sets deadlines by which school buses must be equipped with Crossing control arms.

50 Years Ago

March 9, 1972

A public meeting of persons interested in a Geneseo Museum has been schedule for Monday evening in the City Council rooms. Clyde Walter, board chairman, announced that two rooms in the Richmond House in the park will be set aside this year, to house the nucleus of a civic historical museum.

Geneseo Art League invites the public to the opening of the Geneseo Gallery. Featured during the spring months will be 2 or 3 man shows by members of the art league and a special exhibit by the young adults in the community.

100 Years Ago

March 10, 1922

The numerous inquiries for houses to rent as well as inquiries for small modern houses for would-be purchasers, would seem to indicate that there is money in it for someone to erect several six-room houses for sale or rent on some of the many vacant lots to be had at reasonable prices.

One of the old landmarks is being torn down this week, the old barn on the former Captain Remington home, west of the present residence of W.J. McBroom.