Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 15, 2007

Melissa Blumenshein serves guests at CECO’s 28th annual senior citizens dinner on Wednesday, March 7, in the Orion High School commons.

On Friday, March 9, the Orion Gazette moved to the new office on Fourth Street. Assisting editor Mindy Carls and office manager Pat Cooper with the move were the Gazette’s job printing specialist, Jeff Johnson and volunteers Christy Koepke and Roy Gustafson, Paul Carlson of The Factory was the last customer in the old office. The new office is in Jon Bloomberg’s old office between the Coulter Insurance Agency and the post office. Everyone is invited to come in.

Orion FFA members claimed seven firsts and two seconds at the Section 3 Proficiency Awards contest on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Kewanee High School. Those who placed first were Megan Seys, Tyler Patton, James Saner, Hannah Williams, Chris Johnston, Alex Samuelson, Craig Shehorn, Jacob Abrahamson and Cassie Catlett, second.

Orion graduate Sara Brokaw has joined the softball team at Augustana College, Rock Island. After an outstanding career at Black Hawk College, Moline, Brokaw will pitch and play outfield for Augustana.

25 Years Ago

March 20, 1997

Leland Chasey was the overall winner of the Pinewood Derby held Saturday, March 15 by Orion Cub Scout Pack #123. Kyle Zwicker placed second; Matt Gainey, third and Adam Bohland, fourth. In Webelos competition, Leland Chasey was first; Kyle Zwicker, second; Matt

Singley, third and Sean Woehik, fourth Michael Gustafson placed first in the Bears division, followed by Troy Hoegner, second Mark Singley, third and Andrew Mathena, fourth, Wolf winners were Tyler Clark, first; Adam Bohland, second; Travis Carlson, third and Adam Pierce, fourth. Fifty-two cars were entered.

At the end of the fall 1996 semester at Illinois State University, Normal, Lisa VanHoutte of Coal Valley received a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude. Richard Hutchinson of Orion also earned a bachelor’s degree.

For the fall semester 1996, Staci Strombeck of Orion earned a spot on the dean’s list at Bradley University, Peoria. Patrick Hessler of Orion and Cassie Ruhnow of Osco were named to the dean’s list at Illinois State University, Normal.

Megan Patch and Kenny Schnowske decorate moon and star cookies with help from Megan’s aunt, Vicki Hicks of Blue Grass, Iowa. They were taking part in the kindergarten PJ party on Friday evening, March 14 at C.R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion.

50 Years Ago

March 16, 1972

Mr. and Mrs. James Lindgren and daughter Cheryl of Bloomington returned home Friday after spending a few days in the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dale Lindgren.

The O.T.C. club will meet Monday night, March 20 in the home of Mrs. Robert Anderson. The assisting hostess is Mrs. J. Henry Wilson.

The Merry Makers met last Wednesday afternoon in the home of Mrs. Russell Lehsten. Prizes were won by Mrs. Herman Matzen and Mrs. Duane Malmen. The April meeting will be held in the home of Mrs. Willard Kerr.

Mr. and Mrs. Oren Ketch spent Tuesday and Wednesday in the home of Drs. Wayne and Alice Kerch in Virginia, Illinois. On Wednesday the Drs. Kerch took them to Springfield and they all went thru the capital building.

100 Years Ago

March 17, 1922

A deal was closed on Tuesday of this week whereby Forrest Wayne has purchased the W. L. Tupper residence in the north part of town. It is understood Mr. and Mrs. Tupper expects to move to the new Bowen residence until a new home can be built for them.

An activity is now in progress on Luther Wait’s farm northwest of Orion, which is of rare occurrence in this section. Mr. Waite and his tenant, Mr. Fred Jordan, are tapping a fine grove of maple trees and boiling the sap down to maple sugar. It is an interesting process and the outcome is being watch with interest.

The Jessie Colton Company will open their 1922 season in Orion, as usual with a three night stand on May 5, 9 and 7. The company for this season will be much larger than usual. There will be twenty-five people with the show, including a full band. The plays for this season are all new, and special scenery has been secured for each show, Manager Richardson says he will have a company of real artists this season, a splendid lot of attractions, a good band and orchestra, and if his shows ever gave satisfaction it surely will this season.

At the basket ball game last night between Augustana Commercials and the Legion team of Orion, on the Orion floor, the score when time was called was a tie of 14 points each. To settle the tie five minutes more was agreed on and the Augies best out boys to the finish. The final score was 14 to 18.