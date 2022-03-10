Parmalee to headline at Henry County Fair

Mindy Carls

Parmalee and the NATU Band will perform in the grandstand at the Henry County Fair on Friday, June 17, in Cambridge.

A platinum-selling band of brothers, Parmalee is one of only four groups since 2001 to have three consecutive Top 10 singles from their debut country album. Since they debuted on country radio, Parmalee has tallied almost 500 million on-demand streams.

Their brand-new album, “For You,” is available now on streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, YouTube and YouTube Music and iTunes Store.

Parmalee collaborated with “The Git Up” star, Blanco Brown, to create “Just the Way,” a multi-national smash that topped the charts in 2021 and earned platinum certification.

“Just the Way” blended sharp songwriting and vocal harmonies, which fans knew from Parmalee’s first No. 1 single, “Carolina,” and Top 10 hits "Close Your Eyes" and "Already Callin' You Mine."

With more than 300 million streams, “Just the Way” had a modern message of self-love and individuality in a feel-good song that led them to “For You.”

Based in central Illinois, the Natu Band will open the concert at 7 p.m. Singer-songwriter Natu Visinia of Clinton began a career as a professional boxer in 2008. He trained with Evander Holyfield, James Toney and others.

In 2015, Visinia started playing music in local venues. He competed in the 2017 Nashville Rising Star contest for songwriters. He won the fan voting but finished second.

Shortly after that, he formed the NATU Band. The group has opened for the Eli Young Band, Toby Keith, David Lee Murphy, Walker McGuire Eastin Corbin, Maddie and Tae, Cole Swindell and others.

Besides performing Visinia’s original songs, the band’s website says it “covers high energy upbeat fusion of country, southern rock, classic rock, pop and top 40 crowd favorites both classic and modern.”

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at henrycountyfairillinois.com/parmalee. All tickets are general admission. For more information about the bands, visit https://www.parmaleemusic.com/ and https://thenatuband.com/.