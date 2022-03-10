Who are the buyers and sellers of property in Henry County?

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Property Transfers 2/27 to 3/3

Doris Brooks to Carrie Schmidt, Lot Four of Block Two of Humphrey and Turner’s Addition to the City of Geneseo in the County of Henry and State of Illinois, $150,000

Tully Grudzinski to Spencer and Jill Troester, Lot Five of Dayton’s Valley View, a subdivision located in the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $174,000

Hernestina Martinez to Ruben Gutierrez Herrera and Ruben Gutierrez Hurtado, 205 N. Tremont St., Kewanee, $10,000

Brad and Angela Pronschinske to Laura Lippens, 230 Mosher Ave., Kewanee, $65,000

Nicholas Cardosa and Lucia Jimenez to Raul Gutierrez Verduzco, 807 N. Chestnut St. Kewanee, $22,500

Brent and Amanda Kincaid to Elizabeth Goepper, 207 S. East Third St., Cambridge, $94,500

Cheryl Thompson to Kirk and Michelle Amadour, 139 3rd St., Orion, $60,000

Carolyn Sleaford and Angie Kluever to Andy and Denelle Anderson, 19734 S. Wilsey Rd., Annawan, $946,000

Bryan Johnson to Martin and Nicole Ruthaivilavan, rural route Lynn Township, Lynn Center, $80,000

Kyle Sauter to P. Jenk Properties LLC, 284 Division St., Woodhull, $70,000

Pamela Bates to Paul and Cheyl Ehnle, 1362 Midland Rd., Kewanee, $300,000

Jeffrey and Kristi Johnson to Drake and Kaila Woods, 304 Oakwood Place, Geneseo, $178,000

Brian Stoudt and C. Arlan Stoudt to Stropes Properties LLC ,1006 and 1008 4th St., Orion, $2,000

Michael and Chistine Wexell to Alyssa Gustus, 518 W. Division St., Galva, $68,000