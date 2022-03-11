Augustana Lutheran in Andover has a parish nurse

Claudia Loucks

Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover has a parish nurse. Cathie Stinson has joined the church staff as parish nurse and will have office hours at the church from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, beginning March 28. Members of the congregation as well as community residents are welcome to visit Stinson at the church during her office hours.

A “Meet and Greet” open house for area residents and church members to meet Stinson will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 15, at the church, 628 6th St., Andover.

Stinson graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. After working as a mental health nurse for 17 years, she said she realized the importance of faith in one’s health. She then became certified as a parish nurse, and has been serving in that position for 16 years. Stinson worked on the psychiatric ward at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg for 14 years until the unit was closed some years ago and she then worked in outpatient mental health care at Bridgeway in Kewanee. She became certified as a parish nurse through Unity Point Health, and also serves as a parish nurse at St. Malachy’s Church in Geneseo.

Stinson and her husband, Scott, live in Cambridge, and have two sons in college.

She said it was when she worked as a mental health nurse that she recognized spirituality “was not adequately addressed and in parish nursing, we address the entire person – emotionally, physically and spiritually and spirituality can really affect your overall health.”

Stinson said parish nurses/faith community nurses “are faith-oriented registered nurses who have received special education and training in holistic health care. Parish nurses have skills in teaching and health counseling, as well as knowledge of community resources. As a member of a church staff, the parish nurse promotes wellness within the congregation, enhances the church’s outreach ministry, and strengthens the awareness of the connection between faith and health.”