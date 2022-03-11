Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry Volunteer of the Month

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo Atkinson Food Pantry has named the volunteer of the month, Donna McKinley, who has been volunteering at the Food Pantry for 14 years.

Donna has helped with many tasks such as: Sorting donations, helping with food distribution, organizing Christmas gifts and preparing holiday baskets. She has a husband, 4 children, 3 children-in-law, 3 grandchildren and a cat. Donna enjoys doing crafts and gardening. She said the best thing about volunteering at the Food Pantry is getting to know people and helping them.

Donna remembers how crowded and frustrating working in the old building could be when sorting and cleaning, and she really appreciates the larger building.