Seniors lose more than $3 billion to scams annually. Here's how to spot — and avoid — them

The FBI estimates that fraudsters bilk seniors out of more than $3 billion each year, according to the National Council on Aging. Scammers target seniors believing that they are more apt to have significant amounts of money tucked away in their accounts, or are less educated regarding the frauds out there.

The Geneseo Police Department recently had two officers, George Marquez and Amber Berthoud, undergo training to help local seniors who are concerned about being victimized by various schemes designed to separate them from their cash.

Many of these scams have been tried in the area. Often they go unreported, as the victims feel embarrassed for failing to recognize the intended deceit, according to Officer Berthoud.

Typical scams are phone calls that announce that the recipient has won Publisher's Clearinghouse or another contest. They only have to pay the tax on the winnings by sending bank information, or purchase gift cards, and then be requested to send photos of card numbers to the scammer.

Another one that has been reported locally, is someone pretending to be with the US Postal Service who requests a credit card or some form of payment to deliver a package. The Postal Service, as well as any other reputable delivery services (think UPS, Fed Ex, Amazon) will not request payment on top of the freight charges to deliver a package. Delivery charges are paid at time of check out for any online or mail order purchase.

Home repair fraud is also a shakedown for any age. A "contractor" shows up on one's doorstep offering to fix something. The homeowner will be asked to make a substantial payment up front for the "materials" and the contractor will disappear leaving the homeowner with an incomplete project, or never having begun.

Berthoud advises, when approached by these fraudsters, use common sense. Look at what the "contractor" is driving. Does it have a logo, name and phone? Does the contractor have a business card with a physical address? Are they willing to give references, and if so, are they local people? Berthoud also requests that if someone is approached, to please report it to the local police.

Internet or email scams happen across the board as well. In many cases links are in suspect emails that once clicked, release a pop up screen telling the computer or phone is locked up and needs fixing, needing cash or remote access to the device. Berthoud advises in those cases to only open emails from individuals or entities you know or trust.

Berthoud also believes the next big scam will be with Ukrainian humanitarian relief. If approached, she advises that the individual decline till they get a chance to research legitimate charities.

BBB has a list of good charities to donate to for Ukrainian relief.

Preying on a senior citizen's attachment to family members is another hustle. A scammer will call Grandma and either pretend to be a family member in trouble, or purport to be law enforcement, looking for bail money. This scam has dozens of variations, all ultimately ending with a request for money being wired, gift cards, or bank info in order to release or help out the family member.

IRS and Medicare scams use a similar script, stating dire consequences lest they get access to a credit card or bank account number. Berthoud advises that in this case, request a call back number and verify it is the entity they say they are. Google the entity, or use the reverse phone directory. Legitimate entities will have phone numbers on a website. The IRS only uses the mail to notify citizens of issues, they will never cold call. "Trust your gut, if it feels wrong, it probably is" she advises.

Single and possibly lonesome seniors might be victims of "catfishing", whereby they are approached by other "lonely" singles online. Maybe there will be phone calls or video calls. Then the scammer will ask for money, sometimes over a long period of time. The Federal Trade Commission discovered that in 2019 alone, seniors lost $84 million to romance scams.

The Geneseo Police Department request that if you feel yourself or someone close to you is the victim of a scammer, call and report the incident. More information on avoiding scams can be found at https://www.ncoa.org/article/top-10-financial-scams-targeting-seniors